Power Restored To Desert Regional Medical Center After Transformer Failure

Update: At 8:18PM Saturday evening, main power from Southern California Edison was fully restored to all units at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Desert Regional Medical Center is currently operating on backup generator power due to the failure of a transformer that was bringing power from Southern California Edison. Care is being provided to all patients in all sections of the hospital. No patients had to be transferred from the hospital. The hospital did divert ambulances from the emergency department between 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The diversion was lifted, and the emergency department is accepting patients. A new transformer is expected to be installed within 24 hours. The hospital will remain on backup power until a new transformer is in place.