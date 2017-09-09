Coachella Valley Under Flood Advisory Unitl 8:30PM Saturday Nigh - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley

Wild Weather Rolls Through The Valley, Daily Rainfall Record Set in Palm Springs

Posted: Updated:

Records Set

The National Weather Service has reported that Palm Springs set a new precipitation record as of 5:30PM, Saturday after 1.19" of rain fell over the last 24 hours.

Coachella Valley Rainfall Totals: Click Here

Local Impact

Areas of South Palm Springs were hit hard by flash floods which turned many roads into raging rivers. Drivers along Highway 111 at Golf Club Dr were greeted by rushing water as many of them attempted to navigate through the runoff. Many vehicles succumb to the elements and drivers found themselves stuck in the water, waiting for rescue.

In downtown Palm Springs, many local restaurants were forced to close their doors for the night as they cleaned up, and dried out.

Residents of the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs were trapped as a river of water came rushing through their community. Many homeowners were left with mud and debris inside of their home.

 

  Whitewater

    Woman Killed in Multi-Car Freeway Crash in Whitewater

    Woman Killed in Multi-Car Freeway Crash in Whitewater

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-09-08 16:47:05 GMT

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:28PM, an 18 year old woman from Thousand Palms, CA, was driving a white, 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-10, west of SR-111. 

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:28PM, an 18 year old woman from Thousand Palms, CA, was driving a white, 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-10, west of SR-111. 

  Cathedral City

    Elderly Man Busted with Meth in Cathedral City

    Elderly Man Busted with Meth in Cathedral City

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-09-08 16:38:51 GMT

    On September 7, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Palm Springs Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 34-400 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive, located within the city of Cathedral City. 

    On September 7, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Palm Springs Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 34-400 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive, located within the city of Cathedral City. 

  Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall

    Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall

    Saturday, September 9 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-09-09 13:39:57 GMT
    A French artist has erected a giant cut-out of a boy peering over a stretch of border fence near San Diego.
    A French artist has erected a giant cut-out of a boy peering over a stretch of border fence near San Diego.
