Wild Weather Rolls Through The Valley, Daily Rainfall Record Set in Palm Springs

On September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:28PM, an 18 year old woman from Thousand Palms, CA, was driving a white, 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-10, west of SR-111.
On September 7, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Palm Springs Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 34-400 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive, located within the city of Cathedral City.
