Wild Weather Rolls Through The Valley, Daily Rainfall Record Set in Palm Springs

Records Set

The National Weather Service has reported that Palm Springs set a new precipitation record as of 5:30PM, Saturday after 1.19" of rain fell over the last 24 hours.

Coachella Valley Rainfall Totals: Click Here

Local Impact

Areas of South Palm Springs were hit hard by flash floods which turned many roads into raging rivers. Drivers along Highway 111 at Golf Club Dr were greeted by rushing water as many of them attempted to navigate through the runoff. Many vehicles succumb to the elements and drivers found themselves stuck in the water, waiting for rescue.

In downtown Palm Springs, many local restaurants were forced to close their doors for the night as they cleaned up, and dried out.

Residents of the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs were trapped as a river of water came rushing through their community. Many homeowners were left with mud and debris inside of their home.