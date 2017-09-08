South Florida Family Finds Shelter in Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

South Florida Family Finds Shelter in Palm Springs

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Palm Springs, CA -

"This is different, this is nothing that anybody, native Floridians have seen," says Anna Kourakis, who just landed at the Palm Springs International Airport from a flight in Arizona, she and her family  are exhausted from going to airport to airport. Escaping Hurricane Irma wasn't easy.

"It's pandemonium at the airport people are crying ... we flew from Miami, Nebraska to Phoenix to Palm Springs and that was the only flight we could get out," says Kourakis.

They're from Broward County ... a place expected to be hit hard by the record Category 5 hurricane. But as relieved as they are to be safe they're worried about a family member who stayed behind.

"We came with my kids without my husband he wanted to stay back, " says Kourakis through tears when she conveys how torn she was about leaving without him, "oh my God, I didn't to stay or to go if I should because you don't know what's going to happen."

Kourakis says if it wasn't for her cousin, Iona Brazas who has a home in Palm Springs who was there visiting, and insisted on booking flights for her family when she was reluctant to leave, they would have stayed behind. She says it was divine intervention. 

"In a very stressful situation she saw clarity and was was able to solidify a plan for my entire family." says Kourakis, adding what they saw during those last hours was scary, "I couldn't believe it, I didn't believe it until we went to the store, we went to the store, there's no water, there's no gas there's nothing." 

But she says no matter what Hurricane Irma does to the landscape, "You saw the community come together which is you know at a time like that, help each other put shutters on, the spirit she saw won't be touched,"We're going to rise above it like we always do, South Florida."

  • Whitewater

    Woman Killed in Multi-Car Freeway Crash in Whitewater

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-09-08 16:47:05 GMT

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:28PM, an 18 year old woman from Thousand Palms, CA, was driving a white, 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-10, west of SR-111. 

  • Magnitude-8 earthquake hits south Mexico, tsunami possible

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:55:15 GMT
    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...
  • Palm Springs

    Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:09:13 GMT
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
