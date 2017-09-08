Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel Hosts Job Fair

The new Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs held its final job fair. The hotel is hoping to fill 150 jobs. Prospective employees said this job fair could be a shot at a new life. Over 600 people showed up to the first two job fairs alone.

For Uriah Shaw, getting a job at the Kimpton would mean more time with family. "Get a little better situation as far as my employment time. My day to day life. Get out of the overnight working situation," Shaw explained.

Shaw currently works odd hours as a bellman at the JW Marriott. "The PM shifts starting at maybe 3 PM to 11 PM, going all the way from 9 PM to 5 AM," he explained. A job with regular hours would mean the world to him. "It would give me a little bit more time to be at home, and take care of things around home with the children and my little lady," he said.

Others hope the job fair will be a chance at a new career. "I'm not employed right now. I'm taking the summer off to kind of figure out what I want to do when I grow up," said Thompson Patton.

The general manager, Abe Liao, said it's important to give locals a shot at a new life. "I think hiring locally commits to our commitment to the hotel. Our hotel is built just as much for travelers, which the destination is dependent on, but were also here to serve our community," Liao explained.

Shaw just wants to keep doing what he does best. "I've been a bellman since 1991, when I graduated high school, came to California, I've been a bellman ever since," he said.

