El Centro Sector Border Patrol Arrests Woman with Heroin Taped to Her Body

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Indio Station arrested a narcotics smuggler and seized more than three pounds of heroin concealed on her person Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m., when a Greyhound bus pulled into the primary inspection area of the Highway 86 checkpoint. The inspecting agent referred the bus to secondary for further inspection.

During the secondary inspection, an agent identified a woman whom appeared to be carrying something around her midsection. Upon further investigation, the woman admitted that she had an illegal substances taped to her stomach.

The woman was transporting a vacuum sealed package of heroin with a final weight of 3.48 pounds with an estimated value of $38,280.

The woman, a 20-year- old, United States citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector has seized more than 143 pounds of heroin.