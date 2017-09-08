DACA Legal Clinic to Provide Help for Coachella Valley Immigrant - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

DACA Legal Clinic to Provide Help for Coachella Valley Immigrants

Cathedral City, CA -

"We knew something big was coming," said Megan Beaman Jacinto, an immigration rights lawyer in La Quinta. "Since that announcement, we've had non-stop calls."

Now, her monthly legal clinic is even more crucial for immigrants across the Coachella Valley.

"Having them think about what their rights incase they're detained," she said.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced the phasing out of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, otherwise known as DACA.

From DACA renewals to free immigration case evaluations, Jacinto is hoping to provide some relief to those uncertain of what'll happen next.

"People who are in DACA status right now, they'll continue to possess valid work permits until those permits expire," said Jacinto.

She also says recipients education is protected by state law, Proposition 187 enacted in 1994. It states that school-age children must not be denied a free public education based on citizenship status.

"They won't lose any rights to school necessarily, they might lose some government funding in terms of grants and scholarships," she said.

Beaman expects the Saturday legal clinic to bring in hundreds who still have hope that new immigration reform will be somewhere on the horizon.

"We are a little skeptical and hesitant in terms of getting our hopes up, but that the same time maybe this will be enough of a push and maybe the dreamers and their parents and communities supporting them are loud enough and sympathetic enough that congress will finally say we can't just leave them in limbo any longer," said Jacinto.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cathedral City Library.

