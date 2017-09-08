Elderly Man Busted with Meth in Cathedral City

On September 7, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Palm Springs Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 34-400 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive, located within the city of Cathedral City.

The search warrant resulted in the confiscation of suspected methamphetamine along with other items related to the sales of methamphetamine. 72-year-old, Cathedral City resident, Larry Ziegler was arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning, for possession of methamphetamine for sales.

If anyone has any information regarding any illegal narcotic activity in their community please contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP, We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME, or CVNTF Sergeant Eller at 760-323-8138.