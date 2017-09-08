Elderly Man Busted with Meth in Cathedral City

On September 7, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Palm Springs Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located in the 34-400 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive, located within the city of Cathedral City.
Story: Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs
The search warrant resulted in the confiscation of suspected methamphetamine along with other items related to the sales of methamphetamine. 72-year-old, Cathedral City resident, Larry Ziegler was arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning, for possession of methamphetamine for sales.
Story: Suspect Arrested for Stealing Doorbell Camera From Republican Headquarters
If anyone has any information regarding any illegal narcotic activity in their community please contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP, We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME, or CVNTF Sergeant Eller at 760-323-8138.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.