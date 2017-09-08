Woman Killed in Multi-Car Freeway Crash in Whitewater - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Whitewater

Woman Killed in Multi-Car Freeway Crash in Whitewater

Whitewater, CA -

An 18-year-old Thousand Palms woman was killed in a crash in Whitewater after her car swerved into a guardrail on Interstate 10, then was struck by a big rig, the California Highway Patrol reported today.

Daisy Diaz Gomez was headed eastbound on Interstate 10 at 9:28 p.m. Thursday when her 2012 Toyota Corolla swerved to the left and into the center median guardrail just west of Highway 111, according to CHP Officer Darren Meyer.

The impact of striking the guardrail bounced her car back into the middle lanes, where the Toyota was then struck about two minutes later by a big rig driven by 46-year-old Carnel Jackson of Murrieta.

Diaz Gomez's car was pushed into the right shoulder, where 19-year-old Jordan Wilcox's Hyundai Sonata was stopped. Her car struck the Hyundai, then landed in a dirt field just off the roadway, where she was pronounced dead, Meyer said.

Wilcox was hospitalized with minor injuries, while Jackson was uninjured, according to Meyer. Alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash, Meyer said.

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:28PM, an 18 year old woman from Thousand Palms, CA, was driving a white, 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-10, west of SR-111. 

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
