Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive.

When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor for the driver. The names of the involved parties will not be released at this time.The road in the area of the collision will be closed for five or six hours while the investigation takes place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel.

An update will be sent out if any new information is available.