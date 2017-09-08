Local Heroes Come Home After Texas Deployment - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Heroes Come Home After Texas Deployment

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Luzdelia Caballero, Reporter/Weathercaster
Connect

A group of heroes are back in Riverside County after being deployed to Texas. They're known as the Task Force 6, a water rescue group that went to help Hurricane Harvey victims. They spent a total of 13 days in Texas, going from city to city, with one goal in mind: to rescue as many people as they could. However, as David Hudson, one of the team members, told us, regardless of all of the training they had, nothing could have prepared them for this.

"First of all, we really didn't know what we were getting into and then once we got there and saw the magnitude of it, I was kind of taken back by it, how much devastation there was."

Similarly, Task Force 6 leader, Jeff Delaurie, told us there's a reason for that.

"We don't really train for that kind of situation. We train for small rescues, putting people in small boats, 14 foot boats and all of a sudden we have 2,200 people that are in an airport that need to be flown out. They have no other way to get out."

Plus, the standing water isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

"Flooding was so widespread it just made it difficult to get to the whole state and accomplish some of our missions."
"What we thought was going to be a water and rescue mission turned into a humanitarian mission."

Nonetheless, the community's willingness to help showed when the love and support came flooding in.

"What got me the most was how many volunteers from the area were there with their homes gone or their homes damaged and they spent all day, all night, helping us so we could help these people. Texans are truly amazing people and I am very impressed."

The take home message here is, no matter where you are, you should always be prepared.


"Have a lot of food, have a lot of water, have people that you can contact, stay away from moving water, stay away from standing water because you never know how deep it is…"
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Magnitude-8 earthquake hits south Mexico, tsunami possible

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:55:15 GMT
    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...
    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

    Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

    Thursday, September 7 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-09-07 22:52:35 GMT

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 7:00 AM Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 11100 block of Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a stolen vehicle. 

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 7:00 AM Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 11100 block of Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a stolen vehicle. 

  • Palm Springs

    Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

    Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:09:13 GMT
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
Powered by Frankly