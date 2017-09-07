There are over eight hundred non-profits here in the Coachella Valley and that's really the inspiration behind KMIR Cares. There are so many people here making a difference, we want to share these powerful stories of doing good.

So today we meet a couple who could have easily retired here in the desert to just relax and play golf, but instead they've chosen to help improve the lives of hundreds of local young boys.

You probably never knew this little oasis existed right in the middle of Desert Hot Springs but this ranch had a destiny!

The man behind Father's Heart Ranch is Albie Pierson - a former professional Major League Baseball player who played for 14 seasons in nearly 1000 games, but he says this is by far his greatest achievement. "All of a sudden I found myself looking at everything with desire to see redemption of people," he says.

And a safe place for young boys in need became a reality. "In the summer of 1997 the dining hall here was nothing but cement it had been sitting here for 14 years just cement," says Christina Torres, the Administration Director Father's Heart Ranch.

Soon all the cement turned into a healing place for troubled valley boys ages 6-12. "We had state approval to open the doors in 2003. That's when we received our first child and since then we have served over 275 children we have 4 different housing units their six boys per house," says Pierson.

Of course there are lots of areas to play and relax but there is so much more. "And so we have 3 therapists who work on site with them every week they do group they do individual they do family therapy our goal is to help the kids," he says.

But perhaps nobody helps these young children more than Albie and his beloved wife of 63 years Helen. "We are 83 and 81 our time here to hang around this place is limited, but we have kids that want to carry on some of the things that we have been allowed to start," Pierson says.

Looks like this real life angel has hit a home run in love. Pierson passion to help has only just begun, "We are going to go to the next level hopefully touching some lives."

We are hoping each week that these stories will inspire you to make a difference in your community. Also please feel free to share your own stories with us. We might spotlight you one week! We would love to hear how you are becoming part of the change for good!