Lightning Strike Catches Tree and Home On Fire in Palm Desert

Friday, September 8 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:55:15 GMT
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...
Friday, September 8 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:09:13 GMT
On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
