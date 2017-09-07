Lightning Strike Catches Tree and Home On Fire in Palm Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Lightning Strike Catches Tree and Home On Fire in Palm Desert

Posted: Updated:
Lightening strike possibly causes house fire in Plam Desert. Lightening strike possibly causes house fire in Plam Desert.
Palm tree and house burn after possible lightening strike. Palm tree and house burn after possible lightening strike.
Palm Desert, CA -

A quick moving rain event in the Coachella Valley left a house burning in a private Palm Desert community.

Cal Fire received a call just after 4:00 p.m. about a structure fire on Conjeo Circle in the Chaparral Country Club.

The video, submitted by a KMIR viewer, shows a palm tree truck in flames along with the roof of the home.

Residents in the video are also seen grabbing a garden hose to put out the flames, but the strong wind gusts only aggravate and spread the fire.

Officials have not determined an official cause, but from the video, we can speculate burning petioles may have fallen from the tree and landed on the roof of the home.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this as more details become available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Magnitude-8 earthquake hits south Mexico, tsunami possible

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:55:15 GMT
    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...
    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

    Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

    Thursday, September 7 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-09-07 22:52:35 GMT

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 7:00 AM Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 11100 block of Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a stolen vehicle. 

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 7:00 AM Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 11100 block of Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a stolen vehicle. 

  • Palm Springs

    Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

    Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:09:13 GMT
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
Powered by Frankly