Lightning Strike Catches Tree and Home On Fire in Palm Desert

Palm tree and house burn after possible lightening strike.

A quick moving rain event in the Coachella Valley left a house burning in a private Palm Desert community.

Cal Fire received a call just after 4:00 p.m. about a structure fire on Conjeo Circle in the Chaparral Country Club.

The video, submitted by a KMIR viewer, shows a palm tree truck in flames along with the roof of the home.

Residents in the video are also seen grabbing a garden hose to put out the flames, but the strong wind gusts only aggravate and spread the fire.

Officials have not determined an official cause, but from the video, we can speculate burning petioles may have fallen from the tree and landed on the roof of the home.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this as more details become available.