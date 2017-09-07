Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

Posted: Updated:
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A young man accused of stealing a pickup truck twice in less than 24 hours, then leading police on an early morning chase Thursday was in custody after he allegedly tried to leap from the moving vehicle and crashed into a palm tree.

Manuel Montenegro, 19, of Cathedral City was arrested on suspicion of felony evading arrest, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and a probation violation.

Story: Suspect Arrested for Alleged Robbery of a La Quinta Business

Police say Montenegro stole a truck on Wednesday night, abandoned it, then stole the truck again sometime before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, just hours after police found it.

While officers were taking a second stolen vehicle report with the truck's owner, Montenegro allegedly was spotted in the truck near Sixth Street and Cactus Drive, according to Sgt. Christopher Saucier.

Story: Suspect Arrested for Stealing Doorbell Camera From Republican Headquarters

Montenegro allegedly sped away from officers trying to pull him over, triggering a chase that ended when he tried to jump from the moving truck in the 66500 block of Buena Vista Avenue, Saucier said. The truck struck a palm tree and overturned, according to the sergeant.

Montenegro then ran, but was caught about two blocks south of the crash scene near the intersection of Palm Drive and Desert View Avenue, according to jail records. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene before being arrested.

Montenegro was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Court records show that he was on probation at the time of the alleged pursuit, after pleading guilty Aug. 21 in a burglary case that also originated in Desert Hot Springs.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Magnitude-8 earthquake hits south Mexico, tsunami possible

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:55:15 GMT
    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...
    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee to the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread haz...

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

    Vehicle Stolen Twice, Involved in Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

    Thursday, September 7 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-09-07 22:52:35 GMT

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 7:00 AM Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 11100 block of Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a stolen vehicle. 

    On September 7, 2017 at approximately 7:00 AM Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 11100 block of Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a stolen vehicle. 

  • Palm Springs

    Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

    Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:09:13 GMT
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
    On Thursday September 7, 2017, at 8:43 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive. When they arrived, they found a female with significant, life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do no...
Powered by Frankly