UPS Delivery Package Traps Resident in Viral Tweet

Imagine finally ordering that one item you've wanted for so long. You track its entire delivery process and get that exciting knock on your door it's finally arrived and boom, you can't open the door.

That's what happened to one Dublin, California man according to a now viral tweet capturing laughter everywhere. A man, whose name we will keep hidden, tweeted at UPS saying, "Hey @UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment. Had to call maintenance to get out."

The reddit post has 58,000 up-clicks and 2,250 comments in just a few days. The man who tweeted the now viral photo has changed his account to private to avoid being bothered with questions. That's probably a smart idea, because this photo raises all sorts of questions.