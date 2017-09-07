Suspect Arrested for Alleged Robbery of a La Quinta Business

A 41-year-old Indio man suspected of robbing a La Quinta business Wednesday was arrested after authorities set up a perimeter around the business.

The robbery was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the 79700 block of Highway 111, said sheriff's Lt. David Walton.

The man entered the business, took merchandise without paying and then brandished a knife at an employee prior to fleeing from the location toward a nearby neighborhood, Walton said.

Officers arrived within minutes, established a perimeter, and arrested the man, identified by authorities as Ralph Cervantes. He was booked into the Riverside County Jail on suspicion of robbery, Walton said.