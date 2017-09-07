Man Who Allegedly Robbed La Quinta Costco, Brandished Knife, to Stand Trial

An Indio man who allegedly robbed the Costco in La Quinta and threatened an employee with a knife must stand trial for robbery, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Ralph Cervantes, 41, is accused of stealing merchandise on Sept. 6 from the Costco at 79795 Highway 111.

Cervantes also faces a knife-use allegation for allegedly brandishing a blade at a store employee before running into a nearby neighborhood, prompting sheriff's deputies to set up a perimeter around a portion of the area, according to Lt. David Walton.

Cervantes was taken into custody on nearby Desert Willow Street and was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, with bail set at $30,000. He is set to return to court Jan. 10 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment.