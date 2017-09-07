Suspect Arrested for Stealing Doorbell Camera From Republican Headquarters

On September 4, 2017, a Hispanic male was captured on video removing a doorbell camera from the East Valley Republican Headquarters, located at 78870 Highway 111, La Quinta.

During the course of the investigation, the La Quinta Business District Unit (BDU) utilized technology based investigative techniques to identify the male suspect as Miguel Lua, 31 years, of Indio.

On September 6, 2017, at about 6:00 p.m., La Quinta BDU Officers located the suspect in the 46200 block of Calhoun Street, Indio. Lua was arrested for three outstanding arrest warrants and interviewed regarding the theft. Lua was booked at the jail for warrants for Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The La Quinta Police Department will be vigilant in investigating all crimes of this nature, and encourages the public to report crime as soon as safely possible. We are asking anyone with additional information to contact Officer Angulo at the Thermal Sheriff Station at 760-863-8990.