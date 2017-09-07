Coroner's Identify Man Killed in Idyllwild Rock Climbing Accident

The name of an Oceanside man who died in a rock climbing accident in Idyllwild was released Thursday.

Jonathan Zuniga, 24, fell Wednesday while climbing Lily Rock, a popular rock climbing destination within Humber Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff's Sgt. Santiago Agcaoili.

Zuniga and another person fell just after 2 p.m., prompting a response by sheriff's deputies and county firefighters, the sergeant said.

The surviving victim was hoisted out of the area and airlifted to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The death is the second fatal rock climbing accident in the park within the last two months.

In July, George J. Wu, 51, of Newport Beach was found dead on the Ernie Maxwell Scenic Hiking Trail. Sheriff's investigators concluded that Wu suffered traumatic injuries after falling during a climb.