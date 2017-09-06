Will Ending DACA Make it Permanent?

We've seen the tears, anger and fears over President Trump's decision to end deferred action for childhood arrivals or D.A.C.A.. His administration says it will be good for America.

"The president's priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary.

But President Trump tweeted he is putting the issue in the lap of the law makers: Congress, saying they have six months to legalize D.A.C.A. and if they can't he will revisit it.

Congressional leaders say they are ready act.

"Put the D.R.E.A.M. Act on the floor for a vote for the House and Senate. We're ready to pass it," said (D) Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

D.A.C.A. was signed as an Executive order by President Obama as a temporary solution to congress not putting through any reform on the 800,000 young people brought here as children illegally.

So now what many have seen as a blow for D.R.E.A.M.E.R.s some are seeing as an opportunity and call to action.

"We're asking community to put pressure make calls to our Congress ... your elected leaders to your Senate because right now it's a time to act on a Federal level as we're waiting to see what they come up with," says Luz Gallegos, president of T.O.D.E.C., a grass roots organization that helps undocumented immigrants with legal solutions.

"This is an opportunity for our country and for the Congress to enact a bill that if fair and moral to these young people," said Father Howard Lincoln, leader of Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert.

And support does seem to be on their side from both sides.

"They don't know any other country as a home and so I think there's a serious and humane issue that needs to be dealt with," said House Majority Leader Paul Ryan.

Young people hanging in the balance, like 19-year-old Elias Hernandez hope it's true, "I hope they do something humane with us, we are human, we are just trying to follow the American dream."

Catholic Charities in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are accepting D.A.C.A. renewal applications through October 5, 2017.