Firefighters Battle Motor Home Fire in Desert Hot Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters Battle Motor Home Fire in Desert Hot Springs

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Fire crews were busy Thursday near Desert Hot Springs.

Story: Firefighters Battle Attic Fire in Palm Desert

A motor home caught fire on Highway 62 near Mission Creek Road just after 11:00 AM. More than a dozen firefighters responded to the scene and they had it out in about an hour and a half. 

Story: Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

There were no injuries reported.

Powered by Frankly