Firefighters Battle Motor Home Fire in Desert Hot Springs

Police officers responded to reports of a school bus vs a car crash on 53rd Avenue, east of Harrison Street in Coachella on Wednesday.
The meeting became heated after public comment when Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Wilson addressed comments regarding his Twitter account. Members from the audience began shouting as he addressed the crowd.
They may be slow, but the turtles at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert are quickly growing in numbers.
