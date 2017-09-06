Driver Wanted For Collision With School Bus in Coachella

Deputies are still looking for a driver who hit a school bus, and then took off.

It happened around 1:45 PM on Thursday at the intersection of Harrison Street and Avenue 53 in Coachella.

Deputies say a gray Ford Mustang crashed into the bus and then the driver took off running. No one on the bus was hurt and deputies have not released any other details about the Mustang driver.