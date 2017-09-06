Group Gathers in Coachella to Protest Trump's Decision on DACA - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Group Gathers in Coachella to Protest Trump's Decision on DACA

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

The DACA announcement sparks praise from many across the nation as President Trump keeps a campaign promise to end the Obama Administration program, but in the small community of Coachella, there was a different sentiment Tuesday.

Loud voices rang out in Coachella as groups gathered to oppose Trump's decision.

DACA protects what are called “dreamers”, or young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

"We can make change," the group said in Spanish.

"A quiet community will never be heard."

"A community united will never be divided."

STORY: Local DACA Recipients React to DACA Repeal

Latinos make up a large part of the population in Coachella, and the support is palpable for the crowd that gathered on Harrison St. But fear is also palpable in the community.

"So many of our students and so many of those young graduates of college are living in fear now,” says Coachella teacher Lorraine Salas. “Fear is one thing we can't allow our community to live in."

Young Luz Chavez, only a seventh grader, was one of about 40 gathered Tuesday.

STORY: What Will End to D.A.C.A. Mean For Valley Students?

"So many of my friends are in DACA and that helps them a lot,” says says Luz. “And now since [Trump] has taken it away, he's destroying homes."

The future of these immigrants is now in the hands of our lawmakers. Congress is expected to make a final decision on DACA next March. As this small group gathered locally, President Trump sent out this message on Twitter:

He also says he looks forward to working with Democrats and Republicans to put "hardworking citizens of our country first."

"I'm helping not for my cousin's future,” says Luz. “I'm looking for the future of when I get older, when I have kids, I'm looking for their future. I'm looking for my family's future.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Suspect Wanted for Stabbing in Cathedral City

    Suspect Wanted for Stabbing in Cathedral City

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-09-05 17:11:55 GMT

    On Sunday, September 3, 2017 at about 8:30 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of an altercation between several subjects taking place in the 68500 Blk of East Palm Canyon Dr. 

    On Sunday, September 3, 2017 at about 8:30 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of an altercation between several subjects taking place in the 68500 Blk of East Palm Canyon Dr. 

  • Indio

    Arraignment Set Over Disabled Man's Death

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:38:05 GMT

    A man and woman accused in the 2012 death of her developmentally disabled twin brother were expected to be arraigned in Indio Tuesday on murder charges.

    A man and woman accused in the 2012 death of her developmentally disabled twin brother were expected to be arraigned in Indio Tuesday on murder charges.

  • Salton City

    Border Patrol Discovers Meth in Vehicle’s Rocker Panels

    Border Patrol Discovers Meth in Vehicle’s Rocker Panels

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:31:21 GMT

    El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Monday afternoon.

    El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Monday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly