Palm Springs Summer Yields Hottest Three-Month Stretch in Recorded History

This summer, Palm Springs underwent the hottest three-month stretch since record-keeping began nearly a century ago, the National Weather Service reported today.

Between June and August, the average temperature in Palm Springs was 94.7 degrees, the hottest such stretch in those months since records began in 1922. The new record eclipsed last year's mark of 93.6 degrees, which was tied with 2006 for the hottest ever June-August stretch until this summer, according to the NWS.

NWS Meterologist Brett Albright said that 2017 also saw the warmest nights in Palm Springs' recorded history, along with afternoon highs that were among the city's top three hottest daytime summer temperatures ever.