Border Patrol Discovers Meth in Vehicle’s Rocker Panels

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:19 p.m., when a 26-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a grey 2011 Honda Accord. Prior to reaching the primary inspection area, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination.

Story: Border Patrol Discovers Cocaine in Vehicle's Seats

Upon further inspection, agents found 10 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine concealed in both the driver and passenger’s rocker panels compartments.

Story: Border Patrol Discovers Heroin on Northbound Traveler

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 46.25 pounds with an estimated street value of $161,875.

The man, a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,447.36 pounds of methamphetamine.