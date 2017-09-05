Suspect Wanted for Stabbing in Cathedral City

On Sunday, September 3, 2017 at about 8:30 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of an altercation between several subjects taking place in the 68500 Blk of East Palm Canyon Dr.

On arrival officers discovered the subjects involved in the altercation left the scene and were later located the area of Dinah Shore Dr./ Cathedral Canyon. On contact with the subjects, officers observed two subjects were stabbed/cut during the altercation. The victims were treated on scene by paramedics and transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined an altercation took place between a group of males. During the altercation, a HMA used a knife/box cutter to stab two of the subjects. The suspect fled on foot from the location in an unknown direction. Officers checked the area for the suspect however did not locate him. The reason for the altercation has not been established.

The suspect is described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic Male 20-30 years of age, Shaved head, 5’5 medium build 150 Wearing a White shirt / Blue jeans.

An update on the investigation will be provided later. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department (760) 770-0300.