UPDATE: Little Codi Closer to Heart Transplant - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

UPDATE: Little Codi Closer to Heart Transplant

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Twelve-year-old Codi Pelton has a special gift. She can connect with just about anyone. Whether it's an autistic classmate who spends a lot of time alone because he fears loud noises.

"He would always say let's go down the slide, so we would go down the slide as many times as he wanted and he would have so much fun," says Codi with a proud smile, adding she also has a special friendship with a child doesn't have full use of his legs, " He's just a really sweet boy, whenever he saw me he'd always gave me a big hug because he knew that I was there for him."

You see she understands what it's like to have limitations.

"Codi has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, it's where the left side of the heart does not fully develop, so she doesn't get the adequate amount of oxygen  into her lungs," says Lisa, her mom. 

"I can wake up and I'm still super duper tired ... I have to wear oxygen ... I still can't run around it makes me get really bad dizzy spells," says Codi.
 
But Lisa says that doesn't stop her from seeing the best in others and making sure they see it too, "She just has a big heart like that she wants to take care of everybody."

Their journey has not been easy.

"Scared because you don't know what's going to happen," says Lisa through tears as she remembers doctors telling her about Codi's heart condition on the day she was born before transporting her to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

But they feel blessed says Codi's dad Brandon, because they don't take what really matters for granted and live life the way  Codi has taught the, "Tomorrow's never given so when you wake up and you try and be the best you can and do the best you can."

Codi was recently moved up on the heart transplant list.

Brandon says that means a new heart can come at any time, "This is a big unknown for us I mean the phone can ring right now and away we go."  

But Lisa, is also mindful it also means loss for another family, "When that day comes I really hope ... for them to be a part of our family because they gave a very special piece of their child for ours."  

But maybe that family will find comfort in knowing Codi will use every breath to love without limit.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Desert

    100-lb Donut Delights in the Desert

    100-lb Donut Delights in the Desert

    Saturday, September 2 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-09-03 02:00:49 GMT

    Guests at the J.W. Marriott Desert Hot Springs Resort & Spa had something to sink their teeth into: a 100 pound donut.  

    Guests at the J.W. Marriott Desert Hot Springs Resort & Spa had something to sink their teeth into: a 100 pound donut.  

  • Sonic Drive-In Opens in Indio

    Sonic Drive-In Opens in Indio

    Sonic Drive-In Opens in Indio

    Monday, September 4 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-09-04 17:40:29 GMT
    Just one block from Interstate 10, there's a new dining experience to satisfy locals and travelers taste. From slushies' to hot dogs and all things fried, Sonic Drive-In knows how to put hospitality first. "You can drive up, press the button, order and they'll bring it out," said Eileen Salazar with Chandi Group USA, the owners of the fast food joint. Months ago, trying to get to the very spot where the business is located, would've been a headache due to the Jefferson Str...
    Just one block from Interstate 10, there's a new dining experience to satisfy locals and travelers taste. From slushies' to hot dogs and all things fried, Sonic Drive-In knows how to put hospitality first. "You can drive up, press the button, order and they'll bring it out," said Eileen Salazar with Chandi Group USA, the owners of the fast food joint. Months ago, trying to get to the very spot where the business is located, would've been a headache due to the Jefferson Str...

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Vacation Rental Fraud Investigation Leads to Three Arrests

    Palm Springs Vacation Rental Fraud Investigation Leads to Three Arrests

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 23:44:44 GMT

    On Tuesday, August 28, 2017, at approximately 3:45 PM, PSPD Detectives learned of a possible residential rental fraud in progress in the 700 block of West Via Vadera. 

    On Tuesday, August 28, 2017, at approximately 3:45 PM, PSPD Detectives learned of a possible residential rental fraud in progress in the 700 block of West Via Vadera. 

Powered by Frankly