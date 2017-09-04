Local VFW Post Helping Houston, One Box At A Time

Two veterans from the VFW Post 1534 in Desert Hot Springs are helping Houston, one box at a time.

Tony Rivera, the CEO of Vetsleaf, knew he wanted to help deliver relief to Houston.

"I didn't think we would get as many donations as we did, but the people stepped up and brought a lot of stuff," Rivera said.

In one week, Rivera and Jeff Horton, the Post Commander of VFW Post 1534, received an entire moving truck worth of items.

"We had a lot of residents from La Quinta, Indian Wells, Shadow Hills, Desert Hot Springs was a small portion," Horton said, listing off the communities that donated items.

Four other VFW posts also contributed.

"Did we get a lot more than we anticipated? Oh yes because we had other posts within our VFW district three to actually participate in this as well," Horton said.

Horton and Rivera collected everything from clothes to pet goods.

"We got pet food, dog food, cat food, hygiene, tooth paste, tooth brush, you name it. People just brought everything," Rivera said.

Rivera said when he saw the devastation in Houston, he knew he had to help.

"Houston is devastated right now. So they need a lot of help," Rivera explained.

Horton has one message for those in the Houston area.

"No matter how far or whatever distance you are, you'll always have someone that's still in your back yard. It might be thousands of miles away, but were here in your back yard," he said.

Horton and Rivera said as veterans, giving back is in their blood. Rivera will be picking up more goods in Blythe and Tucson. He'll then take everything to another VFW post in Katy, Texas.