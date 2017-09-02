Friday Night Lights: Manny Sepulveda wins Player of the Week

Palm Desert High School senior wide receiver Manny Sepulveda wins our is our Pete Carlson Golf & Tennis player of the week. Sepulveda lead the Aztecs to a 35-7 victory over Coachella Valley and had 4 TDs on the night.
