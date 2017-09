Final Scores (9-1-17):

Palm Desert 35, Coachella Valley 7

Hemet 28, Cathedral City 16

Linfield Christian 33, Desert Hot Springs 10

La Quinta 35, J.W. North 6

Palm Springs 42, Scripps Ranch 35

Desert Mirage 3, Banning 67

Indio 21, Twentynine Palms 28

Saturday’s game

St. Monica at Xavier Prep, 1 p.m. (St. Bernard High School)

Vote below and help decide who we should feature as our Week 3, Friday Night Lights "Game of the Week!"