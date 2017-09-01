Sheriff's Department Investigating In-Custody Death of Man Arrested by Cathedral City Police

Sheriff's detectives are investigating the in-custody death of a man arrested by Cathedral City police last weekend, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department revealed Friday.

The man, whose name was withheld, was arrested last Saturday by Cathedral City police for undisclosed reasons and died prior to being booked into jail, said Deputy Armando Munoz, a sheriff's spokesman.

The cause of death has not been disclosed by the coroner's office, and the sheriff's department did not disclose where the death occurred. Cathedral City police referred all questions to the sheriff's department.

The Cathedral City Police Department requested on Monday that sheriff's investigators conduct an independent investigation into the man's death, Munoz said.