Palm Springs Marijuana Company Donates and Creates New Challenge

Other organizations across the desert are also pitching in top help Harvey victims.

Organic Solutions of the Desert, a medical marijuana facility in Palm Springs, cut a check for $5,000 today. The money will go to the Houston Food Bank and the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

The organization is now doing an ice bucket challenge, encouraging other marijuana businesses also chip in to help those in need. Organic Solutions of the Desert will also collect donations at its location in Palm Springs so they can be delivered by truck to people in Texas.