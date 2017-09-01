Donations Continue Pouring in for Harvey Victims

Not even an hour into Friday mornings donation drive in Palm Desert and the response was overwhelming, as hundreds dropped off enough to fill an entire U-Haul truck.

"We may not be able to get all of this in...we'll take more trucks," said Sherry Ouderkirk, a volunteer with the donation drive.

Dozens like Karen Blumin were turned away and told to come back at a later time or to a different location.

"We have to take our things to palm springs because this truck is full," she said.

People donated everything from mens to womens clothing, toys, shoes and toiletries. Those items are scheduled to be delivered directly to areas in Texas affected the most.

"We need to help them and this is atleast something we can do," said Mary Maloney, who came to donate several bags of clothing.

Rebuilding Americas Warriors put this donation drive together but it's just one many across the Coachella Valley looking to help Hurricane Harvey victims in a time of need.

"To walk away from your home and even some animals they didn't get out, just with the clothes on your back," said Blumin.

Indio High School's ROTC dropped off uniforms to the VFW Post in Desert Hot Springs this week. Those items are expected to head to the Lonestar State as well.

As donations continue to come in day after day, Coachella Valley residents know it's their turn to lend a helping hand.

"This is one little town in the desert that's helping like this," said Ouderkirk.