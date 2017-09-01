Palm Springs Remembers Richard Anderson

The Palm Springs Walk of Stars sadly announces the passing of noted Actor, Producer, and Director Richard Anderson.

Richard Anderson was honored with the 290th star on October 22, 2007 and it is located at 205 South Palm Canyon Drive.

Richard Anderson was best-known in his portrayal of Oscar Goldman in The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman television series and their subsequent television movies: The Return of the Six-Million-Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman (1987), Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman (1989) and Bionic Ever After? (1994) for which he was also producer.

Story: Heather Heyer Remembered

In the early years of what we now call Classic TV, his dozens of appearances were in such memorable series as Zorro (1958-1959), The Untouchables (1960), Thriller with Boris Karloff (1960), The Rifleman (1960-1963), The Alfred Hitchcock Hour (1964), many appearances on Perry Mason (1966), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1966), and Mission Impossible (1967), to name but a few.

Story: Remembering the Yarnell 19

Some of the films he has appeared in include Forbidden Planet, Paths of Glory, The Long Hot Summer and Seven Days in May. And he has guest starred in several television shows including Hawaii Five-O, Gunsmoke, Ironside, Columbo and The Love Boat. Richard has also appeared in the made for TV movie, The Night Strangler as the villain. In the 1980s he appeared on Charlie's Angels, Matt Houston, Knight Rider, Remington Steele, Cover Up, The A-Team, The Fall Guy, Simon & Simon, and Murder, She Wrote.

Story: Remembering John Furbee, the Heart of Desert Hot Springs

He published his memoir, Richard Anderson: A Memoir, From the Golden Years of M-G-M to The Six Million Dollar Man to Now.

“We are very sad at the passing of such a wonderful person like Richard Anderson and our heartfelt thoughts go out to his family and friends." said Bob Alexander, President of the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.