Coachella Woman Charged for Alleged Child Molestation, Creation of Child Pornography

A Coachella woman who allegedly took part in the molestation of a child, along with the creation and distribution of child pornography, was charged with numerous felonies today, including using a minor for obscene matter and possession of child pornography.

Cynthia Fuentes, 21, was arrested in Coachella Wednesday for allegedly molesting a child and taking part in the creation of child pornography along with Michael Flaherty, 31, of Desert Hot Springs, detective Christopher Tooth said.

Following a joint probe with Homeland Security Investigations, Desert Hot Springs police arrested Flaherty on Aug. 16 in Palm Springs and he was subsequently charged with several felonies, including lewd acts on a child, using a minor for obscene matter and possession of child pornography. A criminal complaint alleges that the child in question -- identified only as John Doe in court documents -- was about 18 months old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Flaherty is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail and is due back in court on Sept. 21 for a felony settlement conference. Fuentes is being held on $2.5 million and is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Police asked anyone with additional information regarding the case to contact Tooth at (760) 329-2904, ext. 352.