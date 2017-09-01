Firefighters Extinguish Single Family House Fire in Indio

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 45000 block of Deglet Noor Street in Indio.

The first arriving engine company reported a single story, single family residence well involved with fire. 23 firefighters and 5 engines were on scene working to extinguish the flames. The flames have been fully contained and firefighters will remain on scene for salvage and overhaul.

