Firefighters Extinguish Single Family House Fire in Indio

A man and woman accused of child molestation, along with making and distributing child pornography, are in custody facing felony charges, Desert Hot Springs police revealed Thursday.
A man and woman accused of child molestation, along with making and distributing child pornography, are in custody facing felony charges, Desert Hot Springs police revealed Thursday.
A Coachella woman who allegedly took part in the molestation of a child, along with the creation and distribution of child pornography, was charged with numerous felonies today, including using a minor for obscene matter and possession of child pornography.
A Coachella woman who allegedly took part in the molestation of a child, along with the creation and distribution of child pornography, was charged with numerous felonies today, including using a minor for obscene matter and possession of child pornography.
On Tuesday, August 28, 2017, at approximately 3:45 PM, PSPD Detectives learned of a possible residential rental fraud in progress in the 700 block of West Via Vadera.
On Tuesday, August 28, 2017, at approximately 3:45 PM, PSPD Detectives learned of a possible residential rental fraud in progress in the 700 block of West Via Vadera.