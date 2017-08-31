More Businesses Coming to Cathedral City

On a busy stretch of Highway 111, next to several empty lots, Justin Jenkins had a dream.

"I don't have somebody over my shoulder telling me what to cook. I just think of stuff that I would want to eat, and find on a menu, and I find a way to make it work," said owner and chef of Justin - Eat & Drink, Justin Jenkins.

However, choosing Cathedral City for his new restaurant wasn't a sure decision.

"When I talked to my Palm Springs friends they were like, 'Really? Cat City?'" Jenkins said laughing.

But city leaders said they believe the city's reputation is changing. In the last year, the city received over 200 new business applications.

"It's much like Silicon Valley where everybody wanted to be there," said Leisa Lukes, Cathedral City's Business Development Manager. "So people who are in the know, want to find a place that has the same amenities as the Valley, but want to find a place that's more affordable, reasonable and a great discovery," she added.

The general manager of the new Staybridge Suites hotel, Peter Morales, said Cathedral City was the perfect location.

"The value here of our location, next to palm springs, next to the airport, next to the interstate with a good community, seems like we're quiet and a diamond in the rough so to speak," said Morales.

Jenkins said Cathedral City is starting to become a happening place.

"I thought I was going to get a week or two off maybe, but we're packing it in still and doing record numbers in mid-August," Jenkins explained.

Several new businesses will also be popping up in Cathedral City. Planet fitness will be moving into the long abandoned 24 Hour Fitness building. CCBC Resort will be expanding, adding a restaurant and bar.