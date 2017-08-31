Local Doctor Arrives in Houston to Help Hurricane Victims

Dr. Mona Khanna is part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team and was called to go over to Houston and help. As a part of this team, she is the only physician in the Valley who is trained to go out to disaster torn regions and treat people.

"We are currently being staged, fit tested, oriented and trained in Dallas. We have not begun our difficult work on location yet. These are photos of respiratory fit testing, so our airway are protected from environmental exposures in the event we have to wear respirators."

When Dr. Khanna arrived, she says it was pitch black. She says she will send KMIR updates when possible to allow us to "track" her movements and assistance.