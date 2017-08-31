Car Crashes into Building in Indio Causing Significant Damage

Indio Police Department received a call around 1:30 AM regarding a car crashing into a building at Madison Avenue and Highway 111 in Indio.

Police arrived on scene of a silver sedan which had collided with a building and caused significant damage. The driver was gone when police arrived and the collision severed a power pole causing IID and IWA to respond to shut off power and water.

Based on the position and location of the vehicle, the car had to be left at the scene until a building inspector can determine the next course of action.