Border Agents Discover Meth in Vehicle's Gas Tank

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine in the gas tank of a dark blue sedan on Wednesday morning.

A 34-year-old woman approached the checkpoint in a blue, Chevy Malibu at approximately 8 a.m. while traveling on the westbound lanes.

During primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the vehicle. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for examination.

At secondary inspection, the canine team alerted towards the rear end of the vehicle. Agents investigated further and discovered 60 packages hidden in the vehicle’s gas tank. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the packages was 55.46 pounds, with an estimated street value of $194,110.

The woman, a United States citizen, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector seized more than 1,401.11 pounds of methamphetamine.