Two Suspects Arrested With Over 400 Pounds of Stolen Fruit

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, Thermal Station deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team continued their investigation into the recent agricultural thefts from the farming community of the Thermal, Oasis and Mecca area farms.

Thursday, deputies found a suspect vehicle related to agriculture theft traveling on the 86 Expressway near Avenue 66. District Team deputies conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle and found over 400 pounds of freshly picked/stolen mangos.

Story: Two Suspects Arrested For Agricultural Thefts From Farming Communities

The mangos were identified as having been stolen earlier in the morning from a local farm. 25-year-old, Thermal resident, Carlos Alvarado, and 59-year-old Thermal resident Maria Arciniega were arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio for felony theft of agriculture. Additionally, Alvarado was arrested on an outstanding felony theft warrant with a bail of $100,000.

Story: Farmer Speaks Out After Thieves Steal His Dates

Anyone with information regarding theft of agricultural products is encouraged to contact Deputy Iniguez at (760) 863-8483. Deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team are working closely with the farming communities of Thermal, Oasis and Mecca to investigate and apprehend suspects related to agricultural theft.