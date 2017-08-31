Woman Who Shot Two Teens in Palm Springs Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to 38 Years

A 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who shot two teenage boys in Palm Springs pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to 38 years in state prison.

Sandra Vanessa Herrera, who also admitted several firearm and gang-related sentence enhancements, was arrested on March 9, along with a 17-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. March 8 in the 400 block of South Indian Canyon Drive. The two victims were hospitalized, but police said at the time that the teens were expected to recover from their injuries.

Herrera was arrested in Cathedral City, where police also found the gun used in the shooting. The 17-year-old suspect was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unregistered firearm, but was released "pending additional investigation,'' Palm Springs Sgt. William Hutchinson said then. The status of his case was unclear.