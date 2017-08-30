2 local teens selected to represent The First Tee of the Coachella Valley at PGA event in Pebble Beach

Two Palm Desert seniors are getting ready to head to pebble beach in September for the Pure Insurance Championship, an official PGA Tour Champions event.

Dana Condon and Madison Rincon are the only two girls from the Coachella Valley selected to attend by The First Tee of the Coachella Valley, a non-profit organization that helps youth understand the fundamentals of golf while building life skills.

Rincon and Condon will join 80 other participants from 155 chapters across the country who were selected by a national panel of judges based on playing ability and the life skills and core values learned through their involvement with the first tee.

Players will be teamed with 81 PGA Tour Champions players as they compete for the pro-junior title.