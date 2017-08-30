Border Patrol Discovers Heroin on Northbound Traveler

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling heroin Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. when a 39-year-old man driving a 1998 Honda Civic accompanied by several passengers approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered two small packages wrapped in plastic hidden on the body of one of the passengers. After the Agents examined the packages, it was determined that the content was consistent with the characteristics of heroin.

The total weight of the heroin discovered was 9.49 ounces, with an estimated street value of $9,490.

The man was determined to be a United States citizen and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency along with the narcotics.

Since fiscal year 2017, which began Oct. 1, 2016, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 140 pounds of heroin with a combined street value of $1,540,000.