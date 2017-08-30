Billboard: Garth Brooks to Headline 2018 Stagecoach Festival

A man found shot inside a car in Cathedral City has died in a hospital, the coroner's officer said today, and police sought the gunman who allegedly fled in a car with two other men.
A Bermuda Dunes man has been missing for almost two weeks, and now his family is asking for help to find him before it's too late. "We all wake up with a stomach ache because it just makes you nauseous, it makes you sad," said Sandy Matussek. Matussek's son, Sean Matussek, was last seen in Indio on Aug. 16. Her days are now spent praying he comes home safe. "My gut is telling me that something's not right because I would hear from him at least," Matussek said. ...
Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report around 8:30 AM of a solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Country Club Drive in Rancho Mirage.
