Billboard: Garth Brooks to Headline 2018 Stagecoach Festival

Garth Brooks will reportedly headline the 2018 Stagecoach Festival.

Brooks is the only artist named so far in connection with next year's country music festival, held annually at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, according to a Billboard.com report. It would be his first Stagecoach appearance.

Story: Alcohol Related Incidents Top List of Arrests at Stagecoach

Festival organizer Goldenvoice has not yet released an official lineup for the festival, which is slated for the weekend of April 27-29.

Story: Stagecoach Festival Ends, Thousands Leave the Valley

This year's event was headlined by Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney.