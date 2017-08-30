Police Arrest Suspected Gunman in Indio, Confiscate Weapons

On August 29, 2017 around 8:00 AM, the Indio Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a male firing two handguns in the area of Garden Avenue and Daisy Street in the city of Indio. Indio police arrived on scene in a matter of seconds and were able to set-up a perimeter to contain the gunman.
After an extensive search of the area, the officers located three weapons in an abandoned car. Indio police officers recovered one illegally modified .223 caliber short rifle, two .40 caliber unregistered handguns, and found in the backyard of another home was a .22 caliber rifle.
The suspected gunman was located after a yard to yard search of the surrounding area, hiding in an abandoned car. 22-year-old Jason Diaz of Indio was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Riverside county Jail in Indio on several felony charges.
After more investigation, a home in the area was found to have fresh bullet strikes. No one was injured in the incident.
