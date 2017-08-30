Man Pleads Not Guilty to Firing Shots That Struck Indio Home

A man accused of firing two handguns in Indio, causing bullets to strike a nearby home, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felony charges.

Jason Diaz, 22, of Indio is charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, negligently discharging a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

Story: Man Hospitalized in Cathedral City Shooting Dies; Police Seek Gunman

Police received reports of gunfire around 8 a.m. Aug. 29 near Garden Avenue and Daisy Street, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall, who said officers established a perimeter and conducted yard-to-yard searches for the suspect.

Diaz was eventually found hiding inside an abandoned car, where police also found ``one illegally modified .223 caliber short rifle and two .40 caliber unregistered handguns,'' according to the sergeant. A .22 caliber rifle was also found in the backyard of a home in the area, he said.

Story: Three Burglary Suspects Arrested in Palm Desert

Officers found ``fresh bullet strikes'' on one home, but it was unclear whether that residence was deliberately targeted or hit by stray gunfire. No one was hurt.

Diaz remains free on $20,000 bail and is due back in court Nov. 2 for a felony settlement conference.