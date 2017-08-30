Man Allegedly Fires Guns Off in Indio, Bullets Strike Home

A man accused of firing two handguns in Indio, with bullets striking a nearby home without harming any residents, was released on bail Wednesday.
Jason Diaz, 22, of Indio, allegedly began shooting around 8 a.m. Tuesday near Garden Avenue and Daisy Street, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.
Indio police established a perimeter around the area and conducted yard-to-yard searches, Marshall said. Diaz was eventually found hiding inside an abandoned car, where police also found ``one illegally modified .223 caliber short rifle and two .40 caliber unregistered handguns,'' according to the sergeant. A .22 caliber rifle was also found in the backyard of a home in the area.
Officers said they found ``fresh bullet strikes'' on one of the homes, but it was unclear whether that residence was deliberately targeted or hit by stray gunfire.
Diaz was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner.
He was released on $20,000 bail, according to jail records, and is due in court in October.
