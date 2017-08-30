Officers Escort Daughter of Fallen Officer to First Day of School

Officers from the Palm Springs Police Department and Desert Regional SWAT Team escorted Vanessa Vega to her first day of classes at a new school today.

The officers surprised Vanessa, who is the daughter of fallen Palm Springs Police Officer Jose "Gil" Vega, at her home before beginning the journey to school. Officer Vega was tragically murdered in the line of duty on October 8th, 2016 with fellow Officer Lesley Zerebny.

Officer Jose Vega, known as "Gil", a father of eight, a seasoned veteran beloved and respected by the community and department because of his dedication. Officer Vega was set to retire in December of 2016. He extended his career to help train new officers. On the day he and Officer Zerebny were killed they were responding help on a domestic disturbance call.

