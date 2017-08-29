Local Philanthropist Gives Big to Help Houston - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Philanthropist Gives Big to Help Houston

Palm Springs, CA -

Jackie Autry, widow of Gene Autry, is donating a total of $100,000 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Autry is donating $50,000 out of her personal account and $50,000 from the Autry Foundation to the Red Cross of the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin.

Mike King, the chairman of the board of the local Red Cross chapter says he's grateful for the donation that will help so many who have lost everything. And while he says not everyone can give thousands, there's a powerful lesson in giving what you can, "There's an old saying what goes around comes around and I think part of this major donation we just got is in the thinking of Jackie, Jackie Autry and she and I talked about this, she said, 'You know I want people in the Coachella Valley to know that I'm doing this because there might be a day when the Coachella Valley needs Houston to help us out.'"

King says many people who were affected by Hurricane Katrina found shelter and help Houston and now Huston is in need of help on the anniversary of Katrina. He says it inspires others to step up the way Houston did for others in their time of need. 

King says volunteers are a big part of what the Red Cross does, and if you can give of your time, they'll be happy to welcome you to their team. 

KMIR News will be holding a fundraiser together with our local Red Cross on Thursday. 

