Local Philanthropist Drops Huge Donation at KMIR Fundraiser

A man and woman accused in the 2012 death of her developmentally disabled twin brother were taken into custody today to await arraignment on a murder charge.
A man who was shot in Cathedral City on Sunday and died this week was honored with a memorial at his work station at Palm Springs Hyundai.
A man found shot inside a car in Cathedral City has died in a hospital, the coroner's officer said today, and police sought the gunman who allegedly fled in a car with two other men.
