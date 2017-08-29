Local Philanthropist Drops Huge Donation at KMIR Fundraiser

The head of the local Red Cross went to his neighbor on Thursday and collected a huge check to donate during the KMIR fundraiser.

Mike King presented the Red Cross with a $50,000 personal donation from Jackie Autry, widow of Gene Autry. Her foundation has already made another $50,000 donation making the total $100,000.

Autry's check is now added to the thousands of dollars already donated at the Helping Houston event hosted by KMIR, Alpha Media, and the American Red Cross. The other $50,000 from the Autry Foundation, went directly to the Red Cross of the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin.

Mike King, the chairman of the board of the local Red Cross chapter says he's grateful for the donation that will help so many who have lost everything. And while he says not everyone can give thousands, there's a powerful lesson in giving what you can, "There's an old saying what goes around comes around and I think part of this major donation we just got is in the thinking of Jackie, Jackie Autry and she and I talked about this, she said, 'You know I want people in the Coachella Valley to know that I'm doing this because there might be a day when the Coachella Valley needs Houston to help us out.'"

King says many people who were affected by Hurricane Katrina found shelter and help Houston and now Houston is in need of help on the anniversary of Katrina. He says it inspires others to step up the way Houston did for others in their time of need.

King says volunteers are a big part of what the Red Cross does, and if you can give of your time, they'll be happy to welcome you to their team.